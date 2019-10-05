Four injured following Torquay hit and run
Four 18-year-old men were injured in a hit and run on Friday night in Torquay.
Two of the men remain in hospital, with one being treated for "life threatening head injuries".
Devon and Cornwall Police said a blue Vauxhall Tigra coupe drove into the men on the pavement on Lymington Road just before 23:00 BST.
Police dogs and a helicopter were unable to locate the driver, who fled after crashing into a parked car.