Emergency services have declared the collision a major incident

A double-decker bus has overturned, leaving a number of people injured.

The Stagecoach South West bus crashed on the A385 between Totnes and Paignton in Devon at about 11:00 BST.

Police said one person had been left with serious injuries and more than a dozen with minor injuries.

All the passengers have now been freed by the emergency services, who have declared it a major incident. Police have closed the road in both directions and asked people to avoid the area.

Emergency services cut passengers out of the overturned bus

A witness to the crash said people were asked to climb over the hedge on ladders if they could in order to be removed from the scene.

"It's like nothing you've ever seen up here, there's emergency vehicles everywhere," she added.

A spokesman for Stagecoach South West said the company was helping emergency services and its thoughts were with the victims of the crash.

"Safety is our absolute priority and we will be assisting the investigation into the circumstances involved in the incident," he added.

The bus overturned and ended up in a field by the side of the road

The air ambulance was sent to the crash, alongside several traditional ambulances and patient transport vehicles.

The road is expected to be closed for "considerable time", according to police.