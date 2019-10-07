Torquay hit and run: Two arrested
Two people have been arrested over a hit and run crash in which four pedestrians were struck by a car.
One man remains in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries sustained in Friday's crash on Lymington Road, Torquay.
The pedestrians, all aged 18, were on the pavement when a blue Vauxhall Tigra hit them before it smashing into a parked car.
A second man is also in hospital with serious leg and hip injuries.
Police are appealing for dashcam footage taken in the area between 21:00 and 23:00 BST.