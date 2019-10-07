Image caption Jordan Row denies two charges of assault with intent to rob at Plymouth Crown Court

A man attacked a 16-year-old boy with a fork after accusing him of being a drug dealer, a court has heard.

Homeless Jordan Row, 38, approached the boy who was with two friends in Plymouth saying: "I live here and I'm sick of you drug dealers."

One of the boys, who cannot be named, said he was "scared" and left with a bloody face after Row scraped the fork across his face.

Mr Row denies two charges of assault with intent to rob.

Plymouth Crown Court heard from one of the boys that they were walking home from playing football at 22:30 GMT on 7 April.

Mr Row is said to have asked one of the boys "What are you looking at?"

The court heard Mr Row then ran after them down Clittaford Road and grabbed a boy who was attacked with a fork.

A nearby car was also attacked, said the boy, with Mr Row scraping the fork down its paintwork before he ran off.

The case continues.