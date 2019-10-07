Image copyright Totnes Police/Facebook Image caption Police said there was only one picture of the attacked animals "suitable to publicly show"

Four sheep have been put down after suffering "horrific" injuries when they were attacked in a field.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers in Totnes said on Facebook that 15 animals were injured early on Sunday in a field in the South Brent area of Devon.

Officers said four of them had to be "immediately shot" after being found, "having endured a night lying with much of their insides ripped out".

It was suspected two dogs were responsible, they added.

The animals which had to be put down after the attack - believed to have happened between 00:00 BST and 02:00 - included two lambs.

It was "deeply distressing for the farmer", police said.

Officers added the picture they posted on social media of one surviving animal - a ewe with "chunks of its body ripped out" - was "the only photograph suitable to publicly show".