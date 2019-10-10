Elmer's Big Parade: Auction raises £300k
- 10 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Funding for more than 300 hospice patients has been raised from the sale of elephant statues.
The elephants - painted by local artists, and based on the Elmer books by David McKee - had been dotted around Plymouth for 10 weeks.
The Elmer's Big Parade sculptures raised £323,750 for St Luke's Hospice, a charity which provides end-of-life care.
Plymouth-based artist Brian Pollards's elephant raised the most at £36,000.
The funding will go towards treating people in their own homes.