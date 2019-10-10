Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Jordan Row previously admitted injuring a boy with a fork in Plymouth

The jury in a trial of a man who attacked a 16-year-old with a fork has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict on an attempted robbery charge.

Homeless Jordan Row, 38, denied trying to rob the boy when he attacked him on Clittaford Road, Plymouth, on 7 April.

Mr Row was acquitted of a charge of assault with attempt to rob on a 15-year-old boy.

Prosecutors have a week to decide whether to seek a retrial.

Mr Row pleaded guilty to wounding the 16-year-old with the fork and the common assault of a second boy.

He also admitted the common assault of a woman and causing criminal damage to a car.