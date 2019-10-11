Image copyright Devon & Cornwall Police Image caption David Tate admitted to racially abusing his neighbour over a period of two years

A man who racially abused his neighbour for two years has been jailed for two years and eight months.

David Tate, 54, shouted racist comments at Mohsin Hussain as part of "imagined" complaints about his neighbour.

Tate admitted one count of racially aggravated harassment with fear of violence, at Plymouth Crown Court.

Summing up, Judge Paul Darlow said Tate had pursued "a confrontation of systemic unpleasantness tinged with racism."

Between 2016 and 2018, Tate directed a range of abuse towards his neighbour, including shouting racist comments, throwing eggs at his door and following him down the street.

'Imagined complaints'

On one occasion, Tate raised his fists at Mr Hussain and threatened him with violence.

The victim recorded 23 separate disputes with the offender on his mobile phone.

In a statement read out in court, Mr Hussain described how Tate had made his life "a living hell".

The court heard the abuse stemmed from complaints Tate had "imagined" about his neighbour.

Mr Hussain was forced to move into a new a new flat as a result of the harassment, but has since had to return because he was unable to afford the rent on both properties.