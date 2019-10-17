Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Peter Hills told his victim "I have to kill you"

A man who "hunted" and threatened to kill a teenager in Plymouth has been jailed for seven years.

Peter Hills, 26, followed the 19-year-old Italian woman before attacking her near a park on 2 January.

He told his victim "I have to kill you" several times, his trial heard.

Hills, who was convicted in June of false imprisonment, possessing a bladed article and making threats to kill, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court where he appeared via video-link.

Det Con Nathan Drew, of Plymouth CID, said: "Chilling CCTV footage, reminiscent of a scene from the TV show Luther, shows she was hunted through the streets of Plymouth until she reached a secluded spot and was attacked."

The attack was stopped when a passerby heard the victim's cries and shouted at Hills.

The victim had only recently returned to the city from Italy.

Judge Paul Cook also sentenced Hills to an extended licence of four years.