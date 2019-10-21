Redruth crash leaves girl, 11, with serious injuries
- 21 October 2019
An 11-year-old girl who was hit by a car is in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.
The crash happened in Redruth, Cornwall, at 13:00 BST and the girl was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske.
Police said the driver stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. The B3300 between Farnham Hill and Treruffe Hill was closed for two hours.