Image copyright NICK IRVING Image caption Hamish Bell is 6ft 5in (1.9m) tall and weighs 17st 4lb (110kg)

A 14-year-old schoolboy is on the lookout for some rugby boots after struggling to find ones big enough to fit his growing feet.

Hamish Bell, who lives on the outskirts of Exeter, Devon, is 6ft 5in (1.9m) tall and weighs 17st 4lb (110kg).

He currently wears size 15 boots but needs some that are a size 16 for next season.

"He will probably grow to 6ft 7in (2m) and his feet will keep growing too," his mother Laura said.

England fan Hamish plays second row rugby for Exeter School and Topsham under-15s.

'Still growing'

Last season, his parents approached Premiership club Exeter Chiefs to see if they had any big boots they could buy from them.

"They didn't have any players with feet that size," Mrs Bell said.

"In the end we managed to find some wide size 15 boots from a company in Canterbury which are fine for this season.

"But most size 15s are too small.

"Hamish is still growing and so are his feet and we need to find some size 16 boots."

The family is appealing to anyone with size 16 boots to contact them because manufacturers only make up to size 15.