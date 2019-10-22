Drink-driving life coach saved by following ambulance

Image copyright Saskia Loorea Image caption Lifestyle coach Saskia Loorea was two and a half times the drink drive limit when she was tested four hours after the crash

A drink-driver was followed down country lanes by an ambulance crew who ended up rescuing her when she crashed, a court has heard.

Saskia Loorea, 50, was spotted by paramedics who feared her "erratic" driving might cause an accident.

The crew stopped her and she drove off, later treating her for "extreme drunkenness" after she crashed into a bridge, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Loorea, of Spreyton, Devon, was given a two-year driving ban.

The lifestyle coach, who admitted drink-driving and dangerous driving, was also given a six-month jailed term, suspended for 15 months.

The court heard she was driving to her home on a farm on the edge of Dartmoor after an argument with her partner.

Dashcam footage from the ambulance taken on March 27 showed Loorea's car bumping into a hedge and crossing onto the other carriageway.

The court heard she was two and a half times over the limit when a blood sample was taken in hospital four hours later.

Loorea claimed she not been drinking from a vodka bottle found in the car.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Saskia Loorea's Mini ended up on its side and she had to be rescued by the paramedics who had been following her

Sentencing, Judge Peter Johnson commended the ambulance crew and told Loorea: "It was only good fortune that this egregious piece of driving did not cause any injury."

Francesca Whebell, defending, said Loorea rarely drank and was ashamed of her behaviour that day.

She said: "She works with fitness and well-being and volunteers with charities. She is exceptionally grateful that the consequences were not worse and nobody got hurt."

Loorea's website - which promotes healthy living as a way to achieve a "natural high" - describes her as a lifestyle coach with clients in Los Angeles and Australia.