Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Abdul Hussain was cleared after 10 hours of deliberation by a jury at the Old Bailey

A restaurateur accused of owning terrorism guides and extremist propaganda has been found not guilty.

Abdul Hussain, 41, from Torquay, Devon, was cleared of possessing two documents containing information useful for terrorist purposes at the Old Bailey.

The books were called How to Survive in the West - A Mujahid Guide, and Miracles in Syria.

They were discovered on his computer by police at his address St Marychurch Road, Torquay in July 2018.

Mr Hussein, who owns a restaurant in Exeter, told the court that he had intended to make a documentary about the Islamic State group (IS), the Syrian civil war and extremism.

The material was part of a large cache of documents and videos downloaded from the internet relating to conflicts in the Middle East, terrorism and IS.

It can be considered a criminal offence to own the two books because they contain information useful to potential terrorists, the court was told.