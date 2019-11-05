Image caption The nursery can cater for more than 50 children up to the age of five

"A number of children" have been identified as potential victims by police investigating claims of a sexual assault at a nursery.

Officers were called to Jack and Jill Childcare, in Torquay, in July.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it had since identified several children as "potential victims of contact offences".

An employee, who was arrested and bailed in July, has been moved out of the area while inquiries continue.

The nursery, which caters for children as young as two, has had its licence suspended.

'Lone individual'

Acting Det Ch Insp James Stock, of Devon and Cornwall Police's Public Protection Unit, said more than 250 hours of CCTV at the nursery had been reviewed.

He said "a number of children aged two-plus have been identified as potential victims of contact offences" as a result.

More than 100 families who have children at the nursery have been contacted as part of the investigation, police said.

Officers and social workers had visited parents and guardians of those believed to be victims.

Acting Det Ch Insp Stock said contact with the suspect appeared to be "limited to within the nursery setting and we do not believe that any other member of staff had knowledge of these matters".

"These appear to be the actions of a lone individual. and the offences do not involve the taking or distributing of any images," he said.

Nancy Meehan, deputy director of Torbay Children's Services, said safeguarding children was taken "incredibly seriously" and a helpline had been set up for anyone who had concerns.