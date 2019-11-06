Image copyright Google Image caption Atsuko Kato said she was told she could not hire Pilton Church Hall in Barnstaple

A yoga instructor cannot book a church hall because her activity is "not compatible" with the Christian faith, she claims she has been told.

Atsuko Kato who teaches in north Devon, said she was told she could not hire Pilton Church Hall in Barnstaple.

The 54-year-old, whose story was first reported by Devon Live, said she was "very surprised".

Church vicar Rev Nigel Dilkes has been approached for comment.

'Mainstream activity'

When she first started teaching yoga 25 years ago, Ms Kato said she had trouble with other Christian organisations and claimed she was told the practice was "a cult".

She said staff who deal with hall bookings for St Mary's Church Pilton told her, "we don't let the hall out for yoga" and claimed the activity was "not compatible with Christian belief".

"I'm surprised [at Pilton Church] because I thought we had moved on a bit," she said.

"I have taught in church halls before and most don't make it an issue.

"People who go to any yoga session can see the benefits for heath, for relaxation. It has become a mainstream activity."