Driver dies after hitting wall in Plymouth
- 10 November 2019
A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall.
Police said it happened at the junction of Ferndale Road and North Prospect Road in Plymouth just after 01:30 GMT. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.
The local man, 25, was cut free from the red Ford C-Max by Devon and Somerset fire officers and taken to hospital.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.