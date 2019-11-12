Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Peta Harper, 58, was reported missing from the Hope Cove and Bolt Trail area near Thurlestone on Monday at 13:20 GMT

A major land, sea and air search is under way for a missing woman last seen at beauty spots on the South Devon coast.

Peta Harper, 58, was last seen in the Hope Cove and Bolt Trail area near Thurlestone on Monday at 13:20 GMT.

Emergency services including police, coastguard and RNLI have been involved in the search since Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about Ms Harper's whereabouts is urged to call 999.

On Monday, two lifeboats searched coastal waters for two-and-a-half hours, before being forced to stand down by fading light.

Ms Harper is described as about 5ft 4ins tall, of average build and has dyed blonde, collar length curly hair.