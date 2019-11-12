Image caption A limit of 15 minutes will be imposed on most speeches made in the chamber

Jersey States members will only be allowed to speak for 15 minutes when delivering some speeches in chamber.

Members in Jersey voted in favour of the proposal put forward by Deputy Russell Labey by 26 to 19.

Mr Labey said his plan will ensure every member who wishes to speak will be able to do so.

The change will not impose time limits on members bringing propositions, and politicians can ask permission to speak for longer.

Opposing Deputy Deidre Mezbourian said the the imposition of time limits was an "infringement" and "violation" of members' democratic right to address the assembly.

'Ears bleeding'

However, Mr Labey said he recalled times with members when their ears were "bleeding" due to long speeches.

He added: "It is universally better when someone has their eye on the clock."

Time limits as short as three minutes have been imposed on politicians in the UK's House of Commons.

The changes in Jersey are due to be implemented following the installation of digital clocks in the States Chamber in 2020.