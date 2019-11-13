Image copyright Luke Pollard Image caption The word "pedo" was sprayed across the front of the Labour candidate's office in Plymouth

A Labour candidate's office has been vandalised with graffiti for the third time in under a month.

The word "pedo" was sprayed in red paint across the front of Luke Pollard's office in Frankfort Gate, Plymouth, on Tuesday night.

Mr Pollard, who is gay, previously described the word as a "common slur against gay people".

The candidate for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport was seen scrubbing the graffiti off on Wednesday morning.

Mr Pollard, whose office has been vandalised with graffiti twice before, happening within a week of each other on 20 and 27 October., said: "There is no place for hate, no place for homophobia and no place for bigotry in our city."

Image copyright Luke Pollard Image caption Mr Pollard was seen scrubbing off the graffiti this morning

The candidate has previously offered to sit down with the perpetrator to discuss their concerns.

Mr Pollard said police had attended the scene and thanked them for their "swift action".

Officers confirmed they were investigating the incident.

The other candidates running for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport are: