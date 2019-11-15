Image caption The flyover remains closed for police investigations

A man was seriously injured when a car hit him so hard he was knocked over railings on to a dual carriageway below.

The victim was walking on a flyover at Merafield Lane, Plympton near Plymouth when he landed on the the A38.

The crash forced the closure of the road in both directions but it has since been reopened.

Forensic officers are carrying out investigations on the flyover, which has been reopened, police said.