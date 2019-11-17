Body found in Devon coastline search for missing woman
- 17 November 2019
Police searching for a missing woman last seen at beauty spots on the south Devon coast have found a body in a cave.
A major land, sea and air search was carried out for Peta Harper, 58, after she went missing on Monday.
Officers said a female body was located in a cave structure within cliffs at Hope Cove on Saturday.
Formal identification of the body is yet to take place but Ms Harper's family has been told.