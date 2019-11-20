Image caption Universities had sent Plymouth City Council information about students

Hundreds of students and under-18s have been registered to vote without their consent following admin errors.

Plymouth City Council said it meant 635 students were registered by mistake and another 247 who are unable to vote were sent polling cards.

Tagging errors originating in May had caused both students and young people to be automatically added to the register, the council said.

It has since removed anyone who should not be on it, a statement added.

In the statement, Plymouth City Council said: "We thought we had found all the entries in our 192,000 records in May and deleted them.

"We have reviewed our register and found that we missed 635."

Errors also meant under-18s in the Plymouth Sutton and Devonport constituency were sent polling cards.

The information about students had been provided by universities and of those added without their permission, 137 had been sent a voting card.

The council said it was writing to all students affected to notify them they will need to register themselves if they wish to vote.

