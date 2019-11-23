Fugitive ram-raider arrested in Thailand

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Dylan Taylor's trial in May 2018 heard he was the only one of four intruders to be caught

A fugitive who caused £140,000 of damage by ram-raiding a shop has been brought back to the UK from Thailand after 18 months on the run.

Dylan Taylor, 43, of Lichfield Avenue in Torquay was found guilty of burglary at Exeter Crown Court in June 2018.

He absconded and was sentenced to seven and a half years in his absence.

Police tweeted Taylor had now been brought back from south east Asia to start his jail term.

The South Devon Crime and Proactive Policing Team said Taylor would also serve an extra four months for failing to answer his bail.

Image caption Taylor had only just been released from a four and a half year sentence for an identical ram-raid at the Bridgetown Post Office in Totnes on Christmas Day 2012

Taylor drove a Mitsubishi Shogun into the Co-op shop at the Trago Mills complex in Newton Abbot in December 2017 and attempted to steal a cash machine.

The roof collapsed around him, causing him to abandon the vehicle.

He has three previous convictions for ram-raiding and had only been out of prison for two weeks when he committed the further crime.

Recorder Hannah Willcocks issued a warrant for his arrest after being told he was missing and his phone was traced to Thailand.