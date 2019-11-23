A 31-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a teenager near Exeter University.

Gheorghe Mihai Bertlef has been charged with attacking the woman, in her late teens, at 02:00 GMT on the morning of 13 November.

He is also charged with sexually assaulting a second woman in Well Street, Exeter, on 10 November.

Mr Bertlef, of Exeter, was remanded in custody to appear in Exeter Crown Court on 2 January.