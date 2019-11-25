Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alexander Lewis-Ranwell was arrested twice in the two days before he killed the three men

A mother whose son beat three elderly men to death had earlier warned police she had "grave concerns" about his release from custody, a court heard.

Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, was arrested twice in the two days before the fatal attacks.

The victims, twins Richard and Roger Carter, 84, and Anthony Payne, 80, were killed in Exeter on 10 February.

Mr Lewis-Ranwell denies the murders on the grounds of insanity.

He was first arrested on 8 February on suspicion of burglary at Lee Meadow farm and was remanded Barnstaple police station, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Officers recorded Mr Lewis-Ranwell was behaving strangely, but released him despite his mother telling police she had "grave concerns should he be released".

The court heard Mr Lewis-Ranwell was arrested for a second time on suspicion of assaulting a man with a saw.

A police inspector noted that he posed "a serious risk to the public" and a doctor recommended that he was seen by a mental health nurse before being released.

Jurors were told Mr Lewis-Ranwell left custody without a mental health assessment because of difficulties in arranging the meeting.

He was released on bail at 09:30 on 10 February, the morning on which he killed the three men.

The court previously heard Mr Lewis-Ranwell suffered from delusions and believed they were involved in a paedophile ring.