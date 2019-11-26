Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man died at the scene of the crash near Sidmouth

A 73-year-old man has been killed in a single-vehicle crash on farmland.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash near Sidmouth in Devon on Monday afternoon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the man, who lived locally, died at the scene of the crash.

The force said road policing officers had carried out a forensic collision investigation and report will be prepared for the coroner.