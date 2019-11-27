Image copyright Family picture Image caption Max Hamilton's mother said he was a "truly beautiful, courageous young man"

A teenager who died after falling from a skateboard saved six lives through organ donation, his mother said.

Max Hamilton from Plymouth died after hitting his head, causing a traumatic brain injury, an inquest heard.

The 19-year-old's mother, Tracey Swan, said six of his organs were donated, adding: "As difficult as it was to make this decision, he was so loving and would want to help."

A ruling of accidental death was recorded at Plymouth Coroner's Court.

Ms Swan said one lady who was saved by a liver donation had been in touch with the family to say thank you.

Image copyright Family picture Image caption The main cause of death was a traumatic brain injury, the inquest heard

Senior coroner Ian Arrow said the "accidental death" was caused by Max falling from his board while skating down Greenbank Road, Plymouth with three friends at around 05:00 BST on 27 July 2019.

"If he had not fallen from his skateboard he would not have died," he said.

CCTV footage showed Max skating down the road in a zigzag pattern, getting close to the kerb on two occasions before he fell, the court heard.

The carpenter was admitted to Derriford Hospital with severe head injuries, where his condition deteriorated and he died the same day.

He had attended a skateboarding event the evening before and had gone out with friends afterwards.

His father, David Hamilton, said: "The whole of the Totnes community is mourning him."

Part of the skatepark in Totnes, where Max spent a lot of his childhood, is being redeveloped to include a plaque in tribute to him.

Image caption David Hamilton said his son was "a very good skater"

It has been funded through a JustGiving page, with the surplus used to design headgear that young skaters will want to wear, Ms Swan said.

She said she hoped the headgear which was still at the research and development stage will help save others.