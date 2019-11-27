Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alexander Lewis-Randall has denied murdering three elderly men on grounds of insanity

A man who bludgeoned three elderly men to death was living in a "dream-like world", a court has heard.

Alexander Lewis-Randall, 28, is on trial for the murder of twins Richard and Roger Carter, 84, and Anthony Payne, 80, in Exeter on 10 February.

Mr Lewis-Ranwell admits killing them but denies murder on the grounds of insanity.

He suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, where objects and people he encountered were part of a delusion, a jury heard.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Paul McAllister told Exeter Crown Court the defendant was "living in a nightmarish world".

Dr McAllister assessed Mr Lewis-Ranwell in high-security hospital Broadmoor two months after the killings.

The bodies of Carter twins were found at their home on Cowick Lane

The jury was reminded that he wrongly believed he was killing members of a paedophile ring.

Mr Lewis-Ranwell was arrested and released by police twice in the lead-up to the killings, despite being told of "grave concerns" by his mother.

The court previously heard Mr Lewis-Ranwell believed killing them was the "moral" thing to do.

'Frightened man'

Mr Lewis-Ranwell told Dr McAllister he had been abused as a child and he believed the victims were "keeping people prisoner".

Dr McAllister said the defendant also thought a woman getting into a car was about to be kidnapped and a young girl in a shop was being abused.

Mr Lewis-Ranwell said he did not intend to commit murder, but it was "necessary because there was someone at risk."

These details were important because they show how unwell Mr Lewis-Ranwell was, Dr McAllister said.

"The jury needs to understand how real this delusion would have seemed to him," he added.

The psychiatrist said his overwhelming impression of Mr Lewis-Ranwell was of a "very complex" and "frightened" man.

Asked if he thought the defendant was making the stories up, Dr McAllister replied "absolutely not".

The trial continues.