Blue tit stuck in metal pole rescued by fire crew

Image caption The blue tit had to be cut free from the 15ft (4.5m) metal pole

A blue tit which got trapped in a metal pole has been freed by firefighters in Devon.

The bird flew down through the top of the 15ft (4.5m) pole outside a cafe in Buckfastleigh but could not find its way back out.

A fire crew from Totnes used cutting equipment to remove the pole top and enticed the bird out by dangling a piece of rope down the centre.

The RSPCA also attended the Salmon Leap Cafe to help rescue the stricken bird.

Image caption Officers used equipment usually deployed to cut people free from vehicles after accidents

Ronnie Watkin, cafe manager, said the bird had been caught in the pole for most of the day.

"I gave him a bit of wet bread, hoping it would give him a bit of nutrients."

She said the holes in the pole were too small for the blue tit to escape.

Fire officer Paul Chambers said: "This is my first blue tit. We normally deal with seagulls and pigeons."