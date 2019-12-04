Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Tyler Peck was found dead at his mother's house in Salcombe, Devon

A 15-year-old boy who died after taking drugs and drinking with his mother had overdosed 18-months earlier, a court has heard.

Tyler Peck died at his house in Salcombe, Devon in February.

His mother Holly Strawbridge denies two counts of supplying a class-A drug and two counts of child cruelty.

Plymouth Crown Court heard she was "drunk off her face" on the night her son died.

Giving evidence, the father of one of Tyler's friends, who cannot be named, told the court his son said: "Holly killed Tyler. She kept giving us these pills, strips of pills - she has overdone it this time.

"Holly was well and truly off it. She was drunk and off her face."

The jury was told how Mrs Strawbridge and two neighbours attempted to resuscitate Tyler on the morning of 2 February.

Neighbour Charlotte Sitch told the court Tyler had overdosed on anti-depressants 18-months earlier and had been attending weekly appointments with child and adolescent mental health services.

Another friend of Tyler's, Jemma Woodman, told the court Mrs Strawbridge would often smoke cannabis with her son in their shed.

She said she often saw Mrs Strawbridge give Tyler prescription drugs when he was angry "to chill him out because she could not cope with him."

The trial continues.