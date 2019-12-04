Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Samuel Phillips, 26, was found guilty of rape and was jailed for eight years

A man who raped a woman then told her "I'm a rapist" and laughed has been jailed.

Samuel Phillips, 26, from Exmouth, Devon, laughed about the 2015 assault, which left her post-traumatic stress disorder, Exeter Crown Court heard.

He denied rape and actual bodily harm but was found guilty in October.

Jailing Phillips for eight years, Judge Peter Johnson told him: "You still deny these proven matters and have shown not a jot of remorse."

'I feel vulnerable'

The court heard the woman was attacked at her home in North Devon in 2015 and he told her 'I'm a rapist', later laughing about the assault.

She told the court: "I haven't gone one day without thinking about what he did to me.

"The things he did will live with me forever. It is exhausting and I am so tired. I feel vulnerable. I am sick of doubting everyone.

"The other day I jumped when a woman in the street hiccupped as she walked past me."

The judge said: "You raped her and admitted what you had done to her immediately afterwards.

"Unfortunately you did not admit it to the police."

Phillips, of Imperial Road, was put on the sex offenders register for life and was given a restraining order banning any contact with the woman.