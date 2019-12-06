Image caption Michael Giles knocked down and killed Edmund Taylor on the street where he had lived for 56 years

A motorcyclist has been jailed for four years for running down and killing a pensioner as he was "showing off".

Michael Giles, 21, lost control of his motorbike as he used a speed bump to make a jump in Pymouth, Devon.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and possession of cannabis at Plymouth Crown Court

Retired fire officer Edmund Taylor, 79, died on the street where he lived for 56 years in the crash in June 2018.

The court heard that Mr Taylor had been crossing Desborough Road in St Judes next to his home after bringing his wife back from church.Giles was travelling at 45 to 56mph according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

Image copyright Police Image caption The motorbike had been converted for road use

Jason Beal for the prosecution, said witnesses heard a "loud roar" of the motorcycle engine which sounded like it was at "full throttle"."He was using the speed table as a jump," he said.One person said Giles was "showing off" and shouted at him to slow down.The motorcycle had been converted from off-road use to being road legal by the previous owner, the court heard.Mr Taylor, a father of three, was pronounced dead at the scene.His family said in a statement read out to the court by Mr Taylor's daughter-in-law Christine that he was "a well-loved and integral part of the family".He would have celebrated his diamond wedding anniversary in November 2018.Judge James Townsend told a tearful Giles that his "deliberate bad driving" ended the life "of a much loved man" and had left his family "terribly affected"."No sentence will bring him back or reflect the anguish his family suffers," he said.