Image caption Holly Strawbridge, Tyler Peck's mother, denies two counts of supplying a class-A drug and two counts of child cruelty

A mother has been found guilty of giving her son prescription drugs that led to his death.

Tyler Peck, 15, was found dead at his mother Holly Strawbridge's home the morning after a drugs binge, Plymouth Crown Court heard.

Strawbridge, 34, of Salcombe, Devon, has also been found guilty of supplying Class-A drugs to another child under 16 and two counts of child cruelty.

The jury reached a unanimous verdict after deliberating for six hours.

Tyler died from an overdose of morphine drug Oramorph and Gabepentin.

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Tyler Peck was found dead at his mother's house in Salcombe, Devon

The judge has ordered pre-sentencing reports but said a prison sentence was inevitable.

A decision on an application for bail, asked for because of the death of Strawbridge's mother, will be made later on Friday.

TYLER PECK TIMELINE

January 2018: Taken to Torbay Hospital after overdosing on 15 Valium pills

1 February 2019: Spends evening with friends in Kingsbridge before getting bus to friend's house in nearby Malborough where he drank and took ecstasy

23:00 is given a lift by friend's father to his mother's house in Salcombe

2 February, 12:45: Emergency services called to house after Tyler found not breathing. Tyler is declared dead

5 June: Holly Strawbridge charged with two counts of supplying a class A drug and two counts of child cruelty contrary to section 1 of the Children and Young Persons Act

A boy who was with Tyler on the evening before he died told police Mrs Strawbridge had been putting Oramorph and other drugs into their drinks.

The court heard Mrs Strawbridge was "drunk off her face" on the night her son died.

There were separate claims by another witness that the defendant had been supplying Tyler with drugs for two years.

Her home was known as a place to "get hammered", said another witness.

Tyler regularly took drugs and his mother encouraged him, even selling him Valium on one occasion, the court was told.

Another witness said she saw Mrs Strawbridge showing Tyler how to snort crushed-up pills.