Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Exeter Road outside All Saints' Church

An elderly woman who became trapped under a car that hit her outside a church in Devon has died.

The pedestrian was struck outside All Saints' Church in Exeter Road, Exmouth, at about 16:45 GMT. She was pronounced dead after being freed from underneath the vehicle by the fire service.

Devon and Cornwall Police said its serious collision investigation unit is examining the scene and the road remains closed.

No arrests have been made.