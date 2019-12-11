Image caption Khadidja Benboukhemis will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A woman has been charged with terrorism offences.

Khadidja Benboukhemis, 41, of Wantage Gardens, Plymouth, was charged with two counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

Police said she had been released on bail and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 13 December.

Ms Benboukhemis was arrested in May "on suspicion of possessing information likely to be useful to commit or prepare for an act of terrorism".

A Counter Terrorism Policing South East spokesman said the arrest "followed a pre-planned warrant at an address in central Plymouth".

The spokesman said: "She was subsequently re-arrested on 30 July on suspicion of dissemination of a terrorist publication and being concerned in an arrangement whereby money and/or other property is made available for the purposes of terrorism."