Image copyright Google Image caption Conrad Kurp denied attempted murder at Exeter Crown Court

A man has denied attempting to murder a woman who was found with stab wounds at a house in Exeter.

Conrad Kurp, 22, is accused of trying to kill Nina Cruk, who is in her 20s, at a property in Pennsylvania Road on 1 December.

Mr Kurp, of Polish nationality and formerly of Pennsylvania Road, also denied causing actual bodily harm to Mateusz Kozolowski during the same incident.

He has been remanded in custody.

Judge Peter Johnson set a trial date for 26 May.