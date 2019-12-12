Man denies woman's attempted murder in Exeter
- 12 December 2019
A man has denied attempting to murder a woman who was found with stab wounds at a house in Exeter.
Conrad Kurp, 22, is accused of trying to kill Nina Cruk, who is in her 20s, at a property in Pennsylvania Road on 1 December.
Mr Kurp, of Polish nationality and formerly of Pennsylvania Road, also denied causing actual bodily harm to Mateusz Kozolowski during the same incident.
He has been remanded in custody.
Judge Peter Johnson set a trial date for 26 May.