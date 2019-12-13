Image copyright Unknown Image caption Paul Brown, also known as Paul Smart, denies raping models at his photography studio

A photographer who had sex with his models during "casting shoots" has denied rape, telling a jury the women had consented.

Paul Brown, 41, from Devon, allegedly set up a modelling agency to con women into performing sexual acts.

He told Exeter Crown Court he had written consent from all to take part in a range of shoots, from fully clothed to involving sex acts.

Mr Brown denies 18 counts of rape, four of sexual assault and six of voyeurism.

Mr Brown told the jury he set up his studio as a sideline to his main business as an IT consultant because he wanted to turn his passion for photography into a job.

He said he set up and at times ran a modelling agency called Models South West (MSW), which he used to recruit women who wanted him to help them create portfolios.

He said he registered the domain name and Facebook page of MSW but they had been run for a time by a woman called Jo Southway, who set it up as a proper agency.

The prosecution allege that the models were not told that he was running MSW and would not have taken part in the shoots had they known.

Mr Brown allegedly told his victims the shoots were casting sessions for a type of adult entertainment. None of the women got any modelling work or received any payment as a result of the shoots.

'Creating fiction'

Mr Brown denied using the agency to deceive the women and claimed all shoots were genuinely aimed at getting them a portfolio.

He said: "I was not creating a fiction to feed any sort of sexual interest. That is most certainly wrong. I thought the agency was more likely to be taken seriously that I would as a photographer.

"If it was a shoot where I was actively participating, there was a level of sexual gratification, but that was not my motive. They were to assess the suitability of the model."

The trial continues.