Image copyright NICK IRVING Image caption The water tower in Broadclyst, Devon was built in the 1940s

A water tower overlooking the Devon countryside has sold at auction for £227,000 - more than five times the initial guide price.

The disused tower in Broadclyst, near Exeter, which stands at about 52ft (16m) high, is thought to have been built in the 1940s and served the village until 2008.

It was auctioned by owners South West Water on Friday and attracted 95 bids.

A private bidder bought the tower which sits on a quarter of an acre of land.

The tower has a ladder ascending through the main former water tank in the concrete structure.

Image copyright NICK IRVING Image caption The structure was sold at auction for £227,000 - the guide price was just £39,950

A spokesperson for property specialists Greenslade Taylor and Hunt said: "The property may have potential for alternative uses - it certainly has the look of a Grand Designs project.

"However it is essential to consult the local planning authority, East Devon District Council, regarding alternative uses, which may be subject to obtaining any necessary consents or approvals."

The pipework within the boundaries of the property will be fully decommissioned by South West Water within six months of completion of the sale.