Image copyright Google Image caption The women are accused of ill-treatment or wilful neglect at the Manor House

Three care workers have denied mistreating residents at a care home.

The women face a total of 30 charges relating to 10 people, Plymouth Crown Court heard.

The allegations concern alleged ill treatment or wilful neglect at the Manor House in Looseleigh Lane, in the Derriford area of Plymouth, between 2015 and 2018.

The three, who have pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, are due to go on trial next May.

The accused are: