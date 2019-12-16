Image caption The man was lifted from the refrigerated hold by the emergency services using the ship's crane

A man has "serious" head injuries after falling about 25ft (8m) into a refrigerated hold on a fishing vessel.

He was working at Cattedown Wharves in Plymouth when he fell at about 15:55, police said.

Emergency services used the ship's crane and a stretcher to lift the man from the hold of the boat, according to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance after being recovered.