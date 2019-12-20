Image caption Paul Brown, also known as Paul Smart, set up a fake modelling agency to lure his victims

A photographer has been found guilty of raping models in his studio during bogus casting shoots.

At Exeter Crown Court, Paul Brown was convicted of 15 rapes against six women and voyeurism against five others.

Brown, from Okehampton in Devon, committed the offences between 2012 and 2018. He will be sentenced in February.

He deceived his victims into believing they could be glamour or adult stars if they stripped off or joined him in casting couch sex sessions.

Brown, 41, set up a fake modelling agency called Models South West, which he pretended had nothing to do with him.

'Artistic nude' sessions

The models thought the agency was genuine and could find them work but only if they went for test shoots at his studio, where he operated under the false name of Paul D Smart.

Through the "agency", Brown contacted many of his victims on Facebook, telling them they had the potential to be models and inviting them to the studio.

Once they were there, he persuaded some to have sex with him on camera and others to strip for what he called "artistic nude" sessions.

The women ranged in age from their late teens to their 60s.

Brown kept a record of his sexual conquests in a black book, in which he recorded details of some of the rape victims.

The book contained the names, ages, physical details of Brown's victims and included a mark out of 10 for their performance.

Judge David Evans told him: "You have been convicted of many of these serious offences and in due course you will be sentenced to a significant time in custody."