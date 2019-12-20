Image copyright Highways England Image caption The crash left the front of the car teetering over the edge of the bridge over the A38 in Newton Abbot

A car crashed through a barrier and was left partially hanging off a bridge over a major road.

The crash, at about 07:45 GMT, left the front of the car teetering over the edge of the bridge over the A38 in Newton Abbot, Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said no-one was believed to have been injured in the crash.

The car was removed from the B3352 at about 09:00 GMT but the exit slip road to the A38 remains shut.