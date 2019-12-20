Devon

A38 Newton Abbot crash: Car left teetering over bridge

  • 20 December 2019
Car on bridge crashed through barrier Image copyright Highways England
Image caption The crash left the front of the car teetering over the edge of the bridge over the A38 in Newton Abbot

A car crashed through a barrier and was left partially hanging off a bridge over a major road.

The crash, at about 07:45 GMT, left the front of the car teetering over the edge of the bridge over the A38 in Newton Abbot, Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said no-one was believed to have been injured in the crash.

The car was removed from the B3352 at about 09:00 GMT but the exit slip road to the A38 remains shut.

