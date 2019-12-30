Police given parking ticket during 999 call

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The notice was issued for a marked police car

Police officers were issued with a parking ticket for a marked police car while attending an emergency callout.

The parking charge notice, addressed to Devon and Cornwall Police requires the force to pay £85 within 28 days.

It relates to a vehicle parked in a car park at midnight on 2 November.

Officers in Plymouth have gone on Twitter to express their frustration after they explained the situation to the company which said they would be required to submit a written appeal.

The letter goes on to say the charge will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

We've been issued a parking ticket for a marked police vehicle by a local car park. The vehicle was attending an emergency. We've called the company to explain. They require us to spend time writing a letter of appeal. Please hold calling 999 whilst we do that! #police #plymouth — Plymouth Response A Section (@PlymASecResp) December 30, 2019

The police vehicle was left in the car park between 23:55 GMT and 00:29 GMT without a valid Pay by Phone transaction, according to the notice.

Officers from the Plymouth Response A Section tweeted the company should "please hold calling 999" while they fill out their written appeal.

Devon and Cornwall Police have yet to reveal where the incident happened.