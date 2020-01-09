Image copyright Google Image caption Police have closed a section of Four Elms Hill while their investigation takes place

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a caravan fire.

Police were called to a scrap yard in Newton Poppleford, Devon at about 02:30 GMT.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. His family been informed, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody, and police said a presence would be maintained on the site over the next few days.