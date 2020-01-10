Devon caravan fire death: Man charged with murder
- 10 January 2020
A man has been charged with murder after a 47-year-old man died in a caravan fire.
Lewis Finch, 30, from Exmouth, has been charged with the murder of Geoffrey Pearce, from Newton Poppleford, Devon.
Mr Pearce was found dead at a scrap yard in the village where he lived early on Thursday morning.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Mr Finch had been remanded in custody and would appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Saturday.