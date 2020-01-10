Image caption Geoffrey Pearce was found dead at a scrap yard in the village of Newton Poppleford

A man has been charged with murder after a 47-year-old man died in a caravan fire.

Lewis Finch, 30, from Exmouth, has been charged with the murder of Geoffrey Pearce, from Newton Poppleford, Devon.

Mr Pearce was found dead at a scrap yard in the village where he lived early on Thursday morning.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Mr Finch had been remanded in custody and would appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Saturday.