Image copyright Handout Image caption Graham Cottle died just over 13 months after he stepped down from the bench

A judge died of natural causes just over a year after stepping down from the bench, an inquest has heard.

Graham Cottle, 72, a former presiding judge at Exeter and Truro, died ‪on 26 April last year‬.

Mr Cottle, who had retired 13 months earlier, had a hip replacement operation on 4 April, which he wanted so he could play more golf.

But his condition deteriorated after the operation and he was later readmitted with suspected sepsis.

Coroner Philip Spinney recorded a verdict of natural causes and said Mr Cottle's death was "not caused by human neglect or failure".

His wife, Christine said after the inquest that her husband's death so soon after retiring had been "quite shocking".

"He was a fit man and wanted his hip replaced so he could play golf," she said.

"It was very traumatic that it happened so quickly."