Woman 'raped in own home by intruder'

Image copyright Google Image caption Ross Wyborn denies two counts of rape, assault by penetration, and assault by battery of a child

An intruder raped a young mother after walking into her home while she was in the bath, a court has heard.

Ross Wyborn is accused of forcing the woman to perform a sex act on him and raping her again after they were interrupted by her child in 2019.

Mr Wyborn, 25, of Ilfracombe, denies two counts of rape, assault by penetration, and assault by battery of the child.

Exeter Crown Court heard the woman was attacked at about midnight on 21 May.

Piers Norsworthy, prosecuting, said the woman heard a noise from downstairs while taking her bath.

He said Mr Wyborn confronted the woman on the landing outside her bathroom.

Mr Norsworthy said Mr Wyborn assaulted the woman, whose child was woken by the disturbance and came out of her room.

"The man grabbed the girl and pushed her flying back into her bedroom," the prosecutor told the court.

Jurors heard Mr Wyborn assaulted the woman again and then told her not to tell anyone before leaving.

She rang the police immediately and gave a full description of her attacker, who she did not know but thought she may have recognised from a bar.

The woman also told a friend about what happened and the friend spotted a picture of Mr Wyborn on Facebook and sent it to her to ask if it was the man, the court heard. She told police it was.

The court heard Mr Wyborn initially denied knowledge of the woman or the house but in later interviews claimed he met her at a pub and paid her to have sex near a hut.

The trial continues.