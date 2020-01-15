Devon pier to be shortened due to 'ongoing bad weather'
One of the two remaining Victorian piers in Devon will be shortened due to damage caused by bad weather.
Owner Lucie Cooper said her family took the "heartbreaking" decision in order to save the main part of the 155-year-old Teignmouth site.
A mixture of bad weather, dredging and underfunding has been blamed for the destruction of 30 metres of the pier.
Mrs Cooper said it is estimated between £500,000 and £1m is needed to repair the site.
But she told the BBC that even if the funds were racked up, the maintenance would be "never ending" and "we just don't have the funds for that".
"It's devastating, the pier has been in the family since the early 60s and my brother and I are the third generation on it now. It's absolutely heartbreaking," Ms Cooper said.
But taking off the end "means we can keep the rest alive and keep the tradition", she added.
The 210-metre site suffered huge damage during a storm back in 2014 and while the Coopers, who have owned the landmark site since 1961, managed to strengthen it again, it has been constantly knocked by "more bad weather".
Work to strengthen the "money making" part of the pier, which started after the storm, will carry on, while the shortening will only start once the appropriate licences have arrived.