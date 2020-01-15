Jealous boyfriend jailed for steak knife attack

Image copyright Google Image caption Keith Byron has been jailed for eight years for attacking his partner after they came home from a night out

A jealous boyfriend has been jailed for eight years for battering his partner and threatening to kill her with a steak knife.

Keith Byron lost his temper with care worker Amy Tysall as they returned from a night out and he accused her of texting her ex.

Byron, 48, of Torquay, denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jurors heard how he "went ballistic" and found him guilty after a trial at Exeter Crown Court.

Byron admitted making threats to kill and criminal damage.

Sentencing him, Judge David Evans said Byron had carried out the attack "through a combination of unreasonable jealousy and intoxication".

'Gruesome facial swelling'

He said "You said you would kill her and then yourself and as a last ditch approach, she asked if you were going to leave her kids motherless.

"That seems to have brought you to your senses and you got off her.

"She said that until that moment you were in an absolute rage. You were red in the face and had lost control completely.

"You caused her gruesome facial swelling and blood clots underneath the skin."

At the trial in November Ms Tysall told the jury the attack happened on the night of 13 March last year.

She said he "went ballistic" and carried out the attack despite her pleas for him to stop.

Ms Tysall said she thought she was going to die and jurors were told how after Byron broke off the attack, he made an attempt to clear up the blood which had spattered around the living room.

He then fled the house and was arrested on the M5.

Lee Masters, defending, said Byron had been diagnosed and treated for a serious illness since the trial and this would make his time in prison particularly difficult.