Man denies raping woman in her home

Image copyright Google Image caption Ross Wyborn, from Ilfracombe, denies raping a young mother and said they had consensual sex

A man has denied raping a woman, saying she invited him to her home through Snapchat.

Ross Wyborn denies two counts of rape, sexual assault, and assault by battery of a child.

The 25-year-old, from Ilfracombe, Devon, told a jury at Exeter Crown Court he met the young mother at a nightclub.

He said she used Snapchat to invite him to her home and they then took drugs and had sex.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, previously told the court she was confronted by Mr Wyborn, a complete stranger, while she was having a bath on 20 May.

She said he forced her to have sex with him and the noise of the confrontation woke her child.

'Changed story'

The court heard Mr Wyborn had only been out of prison for just over five weeks at the time of the alleged rape.

Mr Wyborn gave police interviews in which he changed his story twice, the court heard.

Prosecutors said that in the first, he said he did not know the woman and had never been to her house.

In the second, he claimed he did know her and had paid her for oral sex after meeting her in a pub in Ilfracombe, the jury was told.

He told the court neither of these accounts was correct and in fact he had met the woman in pubs and clubs before he was sent to prison for burglary in 2016.

He said they stayed in contact by Snapchat through illegally held phones while in prison and they started meeting after his release on 12 April.

Mr Wyborn said he had no doubt the woman consented to have sex with him and he had lied to police because he feared he would be recalled to prison if he told the truth.

The trial continues.